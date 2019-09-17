Drug peddler nabbed with Charas

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Police on Monday nabbed a drug peddler and seized 50 gm Charas from his possession. As per the details, Chowk Chabutra Police during patrolling in the area intercepted a man on suspicious grounds. During frisking, police recovered 50 gm Charas from his possession. The accused identified as Ashu Verma, resident of Mishriwala was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.
