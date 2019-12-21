Drug peddler nabbed with 350 bottles of banned syrup

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Continuing its efforts against drug menace under Operation Sanjeevani, District Police Jammu recovered 350 bottles of banned syrup and arrested a drug peddler. As per details, a police party headed by SHO Insp Deepak Jasrotia, Police Station Nowabad, during patroling at Jewel Chowk area, stopped a car Wagon-R (JK03H-1531). During checking of vehicle, two bags containing 250 bottles of P-COFF-T and 100 bottles of Welcyrex syrup (Codeine phosphate) were recovered from it. The driver of the car Arif Amin Dugroo, son of Mohd Amin Dugroo, resident of Qazi Mohalla Lal chowk, District Anantnag was arrested and a case vide FIR No 182/19 under Sections 8/21/22/25 NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Nowabad.
