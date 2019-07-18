Drug peddler nabbed with 28 Kg poppy straw

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Police on Wednesday recovered 28 kilograms of poppy straw from one interstate drug peddler who was carrying contraband in a vehicle (PB04A-7136) at Mughal Road. The drug smuggler identified as Kulbinder Singh, son of Kashmir Singh, resident of Ganga Nagar Punjab has been arrested and the vehicle he was driving was also seized. A case vide FIR No 186/2019 under Section 8/15 NDPS Act was registered.