Drug peddler held with intoxicants

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler with narcotic capsules/ tablets. As per the details, a joint team of District Special Branch and Police Station Nowabad, apprehended a person namely, Kulvinder Singh, son of Jaspal Singh, resident of Qasimnagar. On search, 30 Nitrazopam tablets (10 mg each) and 210 capsules of Spas A+ (Proxivon) were recovered from his possession. He was arrested and a case vide FIR no. 97/2019 under sections 8, 21 and 22 NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Nowabad.
