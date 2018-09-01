Drug peddler held with heroin

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Friday arrested one drug peddler and recovered 120 grams heroin from his possession.

According to report, a party of Police Station Gandhi Nagar during a Naka near Shamshan Ghat Chowk, Shastri Nagar intercepted one Santro car bearing Regd No JK142-4771 coming from Satwari.

During checking, 120 grams of heroin worth Rs 12 lakhs was recovered from the possession of driver of the car who was identified as Mohammad Sadiq, son of Hazi Jawar, resident of Sail Kohri Ber Tehsil Majalta, Udhampur.

Accordingly case FIR No 198/18 under Sections 8, 21 and 22 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Gandhi Nagar and investigation started.

The arrest and recovery was made by Inspector Sunil Singh Jasrotia, SHO Gandhi Nagar assisted by SI Rohit Kumar Bhagat and ASI Shesh Paul under the supervision of SDPO City South Rafiq Manhas, Incharge SP City South Vinay Kumar and SSP Jammu Vivek Gupta.