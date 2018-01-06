Drug peddler held with Charas

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police on Friday arrested one drug peddler and recovered one kilograms Charas from his possession.

According to report, a police party headed by SDPO Sumbal, Sheikh Tahir Amin accompanied by SHO Hajin, Saqib Ghani and SI Muneeb-Ul-Islam during a Naka at Hajin arrested one person and recovered one kilogram of Charas from his possession.

The drug peddler has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar alias Waghay, son of Mohammad Maqbool Dar, resident of Shahgund Hajin.

In this connection, case FIR No 01/2018 under Section 8/20 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Hajin and investigation was taken up.