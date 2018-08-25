Drug peddler held with 6 Kg Ganja

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Police on Friday arrested one drug peddler and recovered 6 Kg Ganja from his possession.
According to report, a party of Police Post Narwal during Naka at Rajeev Nagar Chowk apprehended one drug peddler and recovered 6 Kg Ganja from his possession.
The accused has been identified as Dinesh Kumar, son of Janak Rai, resident of Ward No 5, Rampur Vaishali, Bihar.
In this regard a case under relevant sections was registered.
The arrest and recovery was made by Varuneshwar Singh In-charge Police Post Narwal under the supervision of Parvez Sajad, SHO Trikuta Nagar and SP South Vinay Kumar.
