Drug peddler held with 6 Kg Ganja

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Friday arrested one drug peddler and recovered 6 Kg Ganja from his possession.

According to report, a party of Police Post Narwal during Naka at Rajeev Nagar Chowk apprehended one drug peddler and recovered 6 Kg Ganja from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Kumar, son of Janak Rai, resident of Ward No 5, Rampur Vaishali, Bihar.

In this regard a case under relevant sections was registered.

The arrest and recovery was made by Varuneshwar Singh In-charge Police Post Narwal under the supervision of Parvez Sajad, SHO Trikuta Nagar and SP South Vinay Kumar.