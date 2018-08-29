Drug peddler held with 180 intoxicant capsules in Kathua

Jammu: An alleged dug peddler was arrested today with 180 intoxicant capsules in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, police said.
During patrolling in Kathua, 180 Provonspas plus capsules were seized from Roshan alias Gama today, a police officer said.
Police arrested the 32-year old accused drug peddler and seized his scooty and accordingly registered a case, he said.
“We request people of the area to come forward and make this drive against drug menace a people’s movement,” he added. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I get scared easily, says Shraddha Kapoor
Imtiaz Ali brings out the best in every actor, love to work with him: Pooja Hegde
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Cirque De Soleil give breathtaking closure to LFW Winter/Festive 2018
I always feel like an outsider: Shruti Haasan
Advisor Kumar urges film fraternity to revive its ‘old connection’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper