Drug peddler held with 15 Kg poppy straw

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 15 Kg poppy straw from his possession.

According to report, a party of Police Station Bus Stand during patrolling intercepted one pedestrian.

During search, police recovered 15 Kg poppy straw from his possession.

In this regard, case FIR No 01/2018 under relevant sections was registered at Police Station Bus Stand and further investigation of the case is going on. The arrest and recovery was made by SHO Bus Stand, Inspector Rajesh Jasrotia under the close supervision of SDPO City North, Jammu, Davinder Singh and SP City North, Dr Vinod Kumar.