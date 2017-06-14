Drug peddler held in Srinagar

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession in Budgam.
Police during Naka at Adina Bridge Magam intercepted a Sumo vehicle bearing registration number JK01K-3772. On checking of the vehicle 260 gr3ams of contraband substance was recovered.
Driver of the vehicle identified as Shabir Ahmad Wani, son of Mohammad Abdulla Wani, resident of Dalwich Khag was taken into custody.
A case FIR number 77/2017 was registered against the accused driver and further investigation has been taken up.
