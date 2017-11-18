Drug peddler held at Pampore

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police on Saturday arrested one drug peddler and recovered 55 Kg poppy straw from his possession.

According to a report, a party of Police Station Pampore headed by SHO Pampore during a Naka intercepted one Xylo car (JK01U-8030P) coming from Bagander towards Srinagar.

During checking, police recovered 55 Kg poppy straw from the possession of driver of the car, who was identified as Mohammad Muneeb Masoodi, son of Nizam-ud-Din Masoodi, resident of Bagander, Pampore. In this regard, a case FIR No 205/2017 under Section 8/15-18 NDPS Act was registered and investigation was taken up.