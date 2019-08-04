Drug peddler held

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police on Sunday recovered 8 grams of heroin from one drug peddler in Blassan Khoo area .The accused was arrested and identified as Madan Lal alias Thana, son of Tara Chand, resident of Village Haripur Padal Hiranagar. A case vide FIR No. 152/2019 under section 8/21/22 NDPS Act was registered.