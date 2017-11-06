Drug peddler flees from custody; SI, 2 cops suspended

Police engineers yet another cover-up

ST REPORT

JAMMU: Suspension is no punishment. However, it has dual connotation in Jammu and Kashmir Police. It is a win-win like situation for both-the suspendee and the authority that issues the orders of suspension. Though the suspendee gets a little pinch of salt yet he emerges a beneficiary in the long run. First, his guilt, offence or misconduct gets condoned after being put under suspension and secondly, he gets choicest posting.

Recent past is replete of instances when policemen of different ranks were placed under suspension but ultimately they got rehabilitated in a better way when the dust settled down and the ‘consideration’ was bargained. The police administration will have little to offer when it comes to explaining as to what action had followed against ‘erring’ personnel after they were put under suspension.

Interestingly, if a Station House Officer or Incharge of Police Posts gets suspended, it proves ‘mini-lottery’ for officers concerned. Posting of a new SHO and Incharge entails a consideration and those suspended are also required to serve ‘in a better way’ for their posting after reinstatement. Such suspensions are of dual benefit for the officers. Placing someone under suspension in the police organisation is like vicious circles, which benefits many in the line. Seldom is any suspended personnel slapped with harsh punishments. They don’t even feel threatened of landing into Vigilance net, if the cases involve omissions and commissions, as the ‘watch-dog’ agency too is manned and superintendent by the police officers.

To quote a few flip-flops, a Sub Inspector Naresh Kumar was attached in Kathua after a complaint of serious nature against him but within a month he got posted to a rather ‘more lucrative’ station at Supwal, considered a prime post in Samba District. The first thing he did in Supwal police station was to release an accused from the police custody during dead of night to return back only after attempting murderous attack on his uncle over a property dispute. It was only after severe public pressure that SI Naresh Kumar was booked after three months and connivance again worked in his favour. He went under-ground and continues to be at large due to support of some police officers.

In another case, the people in Jammu, and across the country, were shocked to find a Deputy Inspector General of Police getting his shoes tied by his PSO in full public gaze. Despite the video getting viral, the then DIG Shakeel Beigh went scot-free for the ‘heinous’ societal crime of subjugating his subordinate by treating him worse than a slave.

In yet another case, son of the then IGP Sunil Sharma flaunted his paternal status when he uploaded videos brandishing AK-47 rifle with PSOs of his father looking at him admiringly. Inquiry had been initiated against both the officers but no action was followed.

Moreover, the cases of PSOs, attending to menial jobs of their officers, have become a norm rather than curse that is inflicting the police organisation because of connivance and vested interest at every level.

These erring officers had their last laugh as no disciplinary action was initiated, least taken, against them. How could it be as the so-called inquires against the then DGP Kuldeep Khoda and the then IGP Farooq Khan even never saw the light of the day, true to the police characteristics.

Leave punishment apart, the officers facing allegations and charges were rewarded while Kuldeep Khoda got post retirement rehabilitation as Chief Vigilance Commissioner, Farooq Khan got unexpectedly appointed as against coveted position of Administrator Lakshdweep.

Carrying forward the ‘track record’, police higher-ups on Sunday placed under suspension a Sub Inspector and two cops when a drug peddler managed to escape from the police custody in Samba district.

”Two drug peddlers were arrested yesterday with intoxicant 400 capsules in Bari Brahmana area of Samba,” police here said.

They said one of the drug peddlers, identified as Sahil Singh alias Tindu, resident of Smailpur this morning fled away from Police Station Bari Brahmana.

”A case under NDPS Act was already registered into the case but we have registered a fresh case also,” a senior police officer said.

He added that an inquiry has also been initiated into the matter while action taken against three of the police personnel for negligence of duty including a sub-inspector. Bari Brahmana Police station SHO Inspector Mahesh Sharma was on leave today. So no action was taken against him.

The cops namely SI Navneet, Constable Shoukat Hussain and Selection Grade Constable Raj Kumar have been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty while both the constables have also been booked.