Drug peddler arrested with heroin

STATE TIMES NEWS

BISHNAH: Police on Friday arrested one drug peddler in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bishnah and recovered 8.15 gm heroin (Chitta) from his possession.

The operation was held under the overall supervision of Tejinder Singh SSP Jammu.

As per the details, a party of Police Station Bishnah headed by Insp. Deepak Pathania, SHO Bishnah under the supervision of Sourab Prasher, SDPO R.S Pura and close supervision of SP Hqr. Farooq Qasier laid a surprise Naka at Mehmoodpur, Bishnah. During Naka Checking, one swift (JK02 BF – 1188) was intercepted but driver of the said car tried to escape from the Naka. Police team acted very swiftly and over powered him. During frisking, 8.15 gm heroin (Chitta) was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Gurdeep Singh alias Prince alias Gori, son of Bhopinder Singh, resident of H.No.20, Sector No.2 Model Town, Gangyal, Jammu, a notorious criminal involved in many cases. He was arrested and contraband item was also seized.

A case vide FIR No. 139/2019 under Sections 8, 21, 22 and 27-A NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Bishnah.