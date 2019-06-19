Drug peddler arrested with heroin

State Times News

JAMMU: Police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 15 gm heroin from his possession. As per the details, a party from Police Post Sarwal while on Naka checking at Patoli Chowk, apprehended one person namely Arun sharma, son of Khem Raj, resident of Quarter No.12, Janipur Colony, Jammu . On search, 15 gram heroin were recovered from his possession.

A case vide FIR no.105 /2019 under section 8/21/22 NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Bakshi Nagar.