Drug peddler arrested with heroin

State Times News JAMMU: Police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 15 gm heroin from his possession. As per the details, a party from Police Post Sarwal while on Naka checking at Patoli Chowk, apprehended one person namely Arun sharma, son of Khem Raj, resident of Quarter No.12, Janipur Colony, Jammu . On search, 15 gram heroin were recovered from his possession. A case vide FIR no.105 /2019 under section 8/21/22 NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Bakshi Nagar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Poor oral health may up liver cancer risk: Study
‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to release on September 20
Zeenat Aman joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’
Suman Rao crowned Miss India World 2019
It’s a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper