Drug peddler arrested with Charas

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Police on Friday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 500 grams of Charas.

As per the details, on the directions of SSP Ramban Anita Sharma, a police party led by SHO Ramban Insp Vijay Kotwal under supervision of DySP HQ Ramban Asgar Malik and under close supervision of Adll SP Sanjay Parihar conducted patrolling of Mehar- Maitra Road. On seeing the police, a suspected person carrying a bag started fleeing from the spot, but the alert cops after brief chase apprehended the suspect.

On his search, police recovered about 500 grams of Charas from the bag which he was carrying. The accused identified as Mohd Subhan son of Lassu Sheikh resident of Mehar, Ramban was arrested and a case vide FIR No. 199/18 under section 8/20 of NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Ramban.