Drug peddler arrested with Charas

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Police on Tuesday nabbed a drug peddler and recovered 800 gm Charas from his possession.

As per the details, on the directions of SSP Ramban Anita Sharma, a police party led by SHO Ramban Inspt. Vijay Kotwal under the supervision of DYSP HQRs Ramban Asgar Malik and under the close supervision of Addl SP Sanjay Parihar were conducting patrolling of the Ramban Market & its adjoining areas.

During patrolling, one suspected person on seeing the police patrolling party near Middle School Batyari, Ramban started fleeing from the spot, but the alert cops apprehended the suspected person after a brief chase.

During search, recovered Charas like narcotic substance weighing about 800 grams from the possession of the suspect. On questioning, the suspected person disclosed his identity as Kewal Singh, son of Angrez Singh, resident Gam, Ramban has been taken into custody.

A case vide FIR NO 06/20 under section 8/20 of NDPS Act was registered against the suspected person at Police Station Ramban.