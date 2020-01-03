Drug peddler arrested with Charas

STATE TIMES NEWS

MAHORE: Police on Friday nabbed a drug peddler and recovered 120 gm Charas from his possession.

As per the details, a party of Police Station Mahore while patrolling at Chittabass and its adjoining area intercepted a person who tried to hide himself and ran away on seeing the party.

The said person was taken into custody and identified as Mushtaq Ahmed, son of Sharief, resident of Sildhar Tehsil Mahore District Reasi. During his personal search five Chhallis of Charas (weighing 120 gms.) recovered from his possession. A case vide FIR No 01/2020 under section 8/20 NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Mahore. The arrest and recovery was made by In-Charge Police Station Mahore under the supervision of SDPO Mahore and SSP Reasi.