Drug peddler arrested, psychotropic substance seized

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police on Saturday nabbed a drug peddler and recovered psychotropic substance from his possession. As per the details, police officials deployed on Urs duties at Dastigeer Sahab Shrine in Khanyar intercepted and arrested an individual found moving under suspicious condition. He was identified as Javid Ahmad Gilkar, resident of Mir Mohalla Zainakadal.

Police recovered 110 tablets of Spasmoproxyvon Plus from his possession. He has been shifted to Police Station Khanyar where he remains in custody.

Case FIR No. 74/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation initiated.