Drug peddler arrested in Jammu

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police today said they have arrested a notorious drug peddler here after 10 grammes of heroin was allegedly recovered from him.

The accused was held by the police during a routine check at Gangyal.

Upon seeing the police, the man tried to escape but was chased down and apprehended by them, an official said.

On a search, 10 grammes of heroin was recovered from him, the police said, adding a case has been registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station and further probe was on.

According to the police, the man is a notorious drug peddler who is involved in selling of narcotic substance.

He has been previously also booked for the same offence at different police stations in Jammu, they said.

He is one of the main supplier of drugs in Digiana area, the police added.

PTI