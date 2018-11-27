Drug peddler arrested in J-K; 865 kg poppy straw seized

Share Share 0 Share 0

Banihal: A suspected drug peddler was arrested Tuesday after 865 kg of poppy straw was found in his truck here along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, police said.

An apple-laden truck was stopped for checking at a railway crossing in Banihal and during inspection, 13 bags filled of poppy straw were found hidden underneath the apple boxes, a police spokesperson said.

The driver of the truck, Surjit Kumar of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab, was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

During questioning, Kumar revealed that the consignment was meant to be sold in Punjab and that he had previously smuggled huge consignments of poppy straw from the valley into Punjab, the official said.

The truck along with the poppy straw wa seized and an investigation is underway, he said.

More recoveries and arrests are likely in the case, the spokesperson added.

Poppy straw is the source of opium, which is used as an analgesic and narcotic medicinal and recreational drug.(PTI)