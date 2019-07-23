Drug peddler arrested, contraband recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Police on Monday arrested one person and seized contraband substance from his possession. One person identified as Mohd Shafi Bhat, son of Gh Mohd Bhat, resident of Lawdara Bandipora was arrested for drug supply offences and shifted to Police Station Bandipora where he remains in custody. Officers at the checkpoint established near Papchan intercepted a person and recovered 510 gms Charas from his possession. Case FIR No. 78/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Bandipora and investigation has been taken up.
