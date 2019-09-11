Drug peddler arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARI BRAHMANA: Police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 6 gm of heroin from his possession.

According to report, acting on a tip-off regarding movement of a peddler in Sarore area, Bari Brahmana Police intercepted a person and recovered 6 gm of heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Happy Singh Charak, resident of Sarore. Police has registered a case in this regard and started investigation.