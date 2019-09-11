Drug peddler arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS BARI BRAHMANA: Police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 6 gm of heroin from his possession. According to report, acting on a tip-off regarding movement of a peddler in Sarore area, Bari Brahmana Police intercepted a person and recovered 6 gm of heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Happy Singh Charak, resident of Sarore. Police has registered a case in this regard and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Rambo’ story contemporary, relevant: Siddharth Anand
Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan in biopic, film to release on Diwali 2020
Primary prevention should have high priority for CVD control: Dr Sushil
Actor-dancer Veeru Krishnan dead, Bollywood celebrities pay tributes
John Abraham’s ‘Pagalpanti’ vacates Nov 8 release date, makes way for solo debut of ‘Marjaavaan’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper