Drug peddler arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: A man was arrested by Srinagar police on Friday during a checkpoint near Ashai Bagh Nigeen. The person identified as Imran Abdullah, son of Mohammad Abdullah, resident of Batpora Safapora Ganderbal was apprehended for the drug supply offences. He has been taken to Police Station Nigeen where he remains in custody. Officers at the checkpoint have seized 30 grams of heroin from his possession.Case FIR No 55/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Nigeen and investigation has been taken up.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia’s next
Poor oral health may up liver cancer risk: Study
‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to release on September 20
Zeenat Aman joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’
Suman Rao crowned Miss India World 2019
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper