Drug peddler arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A man was arrested by Srinagar police on Friday during a checkpoint near Ashai Bagh Nigeen.

The person identified as Imran Abdullah, son of Mohammad Abdullah, resident of Batpora Safapora Ganderbal was apprehended for the drug supply offences. He has been taken to Police Station Nigeen where he remains in custody.

Officers at the checkpoint have seized 30 grams of heroin from his possession.Case FIR No 55/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Nigeen and investigation has been taken up.