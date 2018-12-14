Drug peddler arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Anantnag Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
During Naka checking at Tulkhan crossing, a police party headed by SHO Bijbehara stopped a suspected person. During his search, huge quantity of codeine phosphate and Spasmo Proxywon capsules were recovered from his possession.
The drug peddler who was identified as Mohammed Arif Dar, son of Mohammad Subhan Dar, resident of Tulkhan Bijbehara was arrested. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Bijbehara and further investigation taken up.
