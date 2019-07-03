Drug menace an emerging threat for youth: Farooq

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that the menace of drug abuse is an emerging threat which if left unchecked will consume future of our youth.

While interacting with a group of representatives of Welfare Committee Maqdoom Sahib (WCMS) at his residence here, Farooq called for joint societal efforts to tackle with the menace.

“Every issue has to be addressed with all seriousness, jointly by various stakeholders, including the Government as well. But the greater responsibility lies on shoulders of schools, parents and community leaders. The need of the hour is framing of an inclusive policy against the menace focusing mainly on three components: policing, de-addiction and prevention.

The situation should be immediately tackled with a brawny response before it morphs into a much dire situation. It would be better if the State Government comes up with an inclusive policy against the menace of drug addiction and narcotic smuggling.

The policy frame work should include inputs of health, police and education departments. Various civil society groups should also be taken on board before evolving such a State level strategy against the menace,” he suggested.

The visiting delegation apprised the NC President about increasing activity of drug peddlers in Sheikh Colony locality and lamented negligent attitude of local Police towards the issue. The delegation apprised the party president about the necessity of removing residents of Sheikh Colony to some other area of the city, as the settlement has become a hub of all unscrupulous activities including drug peddling and land grabbing in Malkha graveyard.

The NC president ensured the visiting delegation that he would write to the Governor about the issue.