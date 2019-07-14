Drug de-addiction panels only on papers: Team Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Expressing serious concern over growing incidents of crime committed by drug-addicted youth, Team Jammu on Sunday regretted that Advisory Committees constituted by the State Government to eradicate the menace have failed to take any step in this regard.

Pointing towards gruesome murder of an elderly couple by a drug-addict at Kathua on Saturday, the Chairman Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal regretted that except holding photo-sessions and seminars in air-conditioned rooms, nothing concrete has been done at ground level to liberate youth from yoke of the menace. “What concrete efforts have been taken by the drug de-addiction monitoring committees constituted by the State Government?”, asked Zorawar Singh Jamwal and rued that except media coverage nothing has been done so far.

Jamwal reminded that in March 2019, the State Government constituted State-level Policy Implementation Monitoring Committee and Divisional Level De-addiction Centre Monitoring Committee for Jammu and Kashmir Division respectively under the Drug De-addiction policy.

The Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Administrative Secretary, Youth Services & Sports Department, Adminis-trative Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, Director, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar, Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch, J&K, Excise Commissioner, J&K, Principal have been appointed as members while Principals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Srinagar were appointed as Member Secretary alternative for every two years. Head of the Department, Department of Psychiatry, (IMHANS), and Government Medical College Srinagar and Head of the Department, Department of Psychiatry, Government Medical College, Jammu were appointed as technical members.

“We were hoping that these committees would work at the grass root level to create public opinion against drug-addiction, but during last four months it has been observed that these panels are only paper tigers,” Zorawar Singh Jamwal said and lamented that menace of drug addiction is spreading in every nook and corner of J&K but authorities are still in a deep slumber.

Seeking support of civil society to eradicate menace of drug abuse, Zorawar Singh Jamwal said that cooperation of every section of the society is must to liberate our younger generation from the yoke of drug-addiction. “It is high time to start a deciding war against the menace,” he maintained.