Drug de-addiction awareness programme held

STATE TIMES NEWS

KUPWARA: In its endeavour to eradicate drug menace from society, District Police Kupwara organised a drug de-addiction programme at DPL Kupwara.

The focus of the programme was to provide insight to the general public about the seriousness of drug addiction.

Starting the session, SSP Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar spoke about drug addiction and the treatment facilities available at Police Drug De-addiction Centre, PCR Kashmir. He highlighted the drug addiction scenario of Kashmir, the causes and consequences of addiction. He also spoke about preventive measures and the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police in the prevention of drug menace.

Drug addiction as a social evil, its effects on society, responsibilities of society in its eradication were also highlighted by the several social workers. They also explained the ways to know the warning signs and symptoms of an addict.

At the end of the programme, question-answer session was also held. The queries were answered by the experts.

People of the area lauded the efforts of police in organizing such programmes. They demanded for more such programmes in future.