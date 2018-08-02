Share Share 0 Share 0

Despite so much public campaigning the clandestine drug business in Jammu is growing day by day. Police as usual has been issuing press notes stating seizure of very small quantity of the contraband from the market. The seizure has no impact on the trade. The law enforcement agencies should wake-up before this social menace grows out of proportions. The growing drug menace and the flourishing business in Jammu region should work as an eye opener for the law enforcement agencies. The neighbouring Punjab, which has battled terrorism effectively, is now faced with a much more insidious threat of terror of narcotics and if one sees the recoveries, though small in quantity and value, when compared causes a fear that Jammu too is getting into its grip and is turning out to be a major transit point for across the border high-value consignment. The problem is as widespread as is the network that provides drugs to people who have become addicts. It is widely accepted that no illegal trade, let alone one involving in drugs, can last long without patronage from, or involvement of, political benefactors and corrupt officials which to some extent can be said of Jammu and Kashmir trade also. Such arrangements are resilient against political vicissitudes. It takes a committed and efficient administration to resist inducements and threats while performing its duty. The drug issue is complex, needs a nuanced and relentless approach. The law enforcement agencies normally concentrate on tackling the supply side of the drug problems and they must do so to effectively stem the flow of drugs. However, drug use has a demand problem, and that too must be addressed. Surveys have shown that unemployment and frustrations because of lack of economic prospects, all contribute to disenchantment with the system which provides an ecosystem wherein drugs are used as an escape. Equipping youth with employable skills and improving basic education would channel their energy constructively. There is no quick fix solution and those who are in touch with ground realities must be allowed to air their views, more so if they are elected representatives. Let there be a war on drugs and not the symbolic protests and seminars which hardly has any long lasting impact in the society to check the growing menace.