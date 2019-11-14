Drug awareness drive through street play organised

State Times News

KISHTWAR: Army in its continuous effort to motivate the youth of the Nation has undertaken a variety of programmes for the youth. In continuing with the same spirit Army organised a Street Play for the people of Shergwari on the topic “Drug Awareness” at Shergwari. The aim of the play was to spread awareness regarding ill effects of drug abuse among the youth and also educate them on the various remedial measures to fight the drug menace. The play included a series of acts by students and advocates of Shergwari, who focused on the health related aspects and the legal aspects of the problem.

The audience appreciated the efforts of the Army in organising such activities that generate awareness and a feeling of goodwill amongst the civil population especially, the youth.