Drug addicts-Forsaked by loved ones hugged by drugs

Share Share 0 Share

Dr Satish Kumar Attri

What could be the condition of that mother who receives a call from her neighbors and friends that his beloved son is lying in a comatose condition in a gutter and what could be more painful for her when he sees his loved son in dying condition with drug over-dose.But yes this is the reality of today and a real story of one of drug addict who visited me for consultation.This is the condition many of the parents are facing silently and helplessly in society. It’s all due to Drug addiction. A social stigma,a social evil.

Drug addiction is chronic, it is progressive, and if left untreated, it can be fatal. Addiction is a disease that affects your brain and behavior. When you’re addicted to anything/drugs, you can’t resist the urge to use that, no matter how much harm the drugs/substance may cause. Drug addiction is defined by the existence of both psychological dependence and physical dependence on at least one illicit substance. Drug Addiction is a complex neuro-biological disease that requires integrated treatment of the body, mind and psyche. It is considered a brain disease because drugs change the brain’s functioning, drugs change how it works and structure later on. Without treatment, these brain changes can be long-lasting

Drugs aren’t about just heroin, cocaine, or other illegal drugs. You can get addicted to alcohol, nicotine, opioid painkillers, and other legal substances also.

At first, you may choose to take a drug because you like the way it makes you feel. You may think you can control how much and how often you use it. But over the time, drugs change how your brain works. These physical changes can last a long time. They make you lose self-control and can lead you to damaging behaviors.

Drug abuse is when you use legal or illegal substances in ways you shouldn’t. You might take more than the regular dose of pills or use someone else’s prescription. You may abuse drugs to feel good, ease stress, or avoid reality.Addiction is when you can’t stop. Not when it puts your health in danger. Not when it causes financial, emotional, and other problems for you or your loved ones. That urge to get and use drugs can fill up every minute of the day, even if you want to quit. When a person realizes that he is really an addict, that is basically the time when already much damage has been done.

Individuals struggling with drug addiction often feel as though they cannot live/function normally without their drug of choice. This can lead to a wide range of issues that impact professional goals, personal relationships, and overall health. Over time, these serious side effects can be progressive, and if left untreated can be fatal.

Few characteristics of active drug addiction

When you are unable to stop using your drug of choice despite a desire to live without addiction, when you experience physical withdrawal symptoms when you attempt to stop getting high, when you crave your drug of choice and obsess about getting more – these are just a few indications.

Drugs are classified in a number of ways. Many are potentially addictive and harmful. Prescription drugs which can be obtained legally are also used by all age groups for non-medical reasons, often in combination with alcohol. The risks of drug interaction or accidental overdose can be deadly. There are manycommonly used and misused prescription drugs also.

Alcohol as a drug-one of the most common misconceptions is that alcohol is not a drug,Yes it is not. Though legal, but alcohol is also a mind-altering substance. When taken in combination with other drugs, the effects can be deadly and equally harmful as drugs. If Alcohol is not harmful then why drink &drive is punishable…?

Effect of drugs on your brain is wired to make you want to repeat experiences that make you feel good. So you’re motivated to do them again and again.The drugs that may be addictive, target your brain’s reward system. They flood your brain with a chemical/neurotransmitter called dopamine. This triggers a feeling of intense pleasure. So you keep taking the drug to chase that high feeling.Depending upon the substance of choice, the signs of being under the influence will vary. But drug addiction can create a number of problems that are common to all who live with the issue.

(To be continued)