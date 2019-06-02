Drug addicts-Forsaked by loved ones hugged by drugs

Share Share 0 Share

Dr.Satish Kumar Attri

Now as society Let’s understand who are Drug Addicts….?-Why we call them Addicts…? Why Society hates them…? Who and what made them Addict…? Society at large needs to understand and analyze the potential threat to the future generations.

A drug addict can be any person from within us, a member of our civic society, from our family who choose a wrong way. A way where he is dependent upon some injurious substance to live.He can be uneducated or educated also, He can be unemployed or employed also, He can be Rich or can be Poor also, He can be a young or elderly too, He can be anyone, but why he can be anyone, as we all know no human being is a born addict. Drugs are choosen by some people in some stressful life events and sometimes accidently also just out of curiosity but in both ways they are dangerous. A drug abuse by chance or out of curiosity may not always run for long but when drugs are due to choice to live a better life then it’s a threat to life. How could it be possible that a human chooses something which he actually knows is not good for him/her.It’s like choosing death. Why death as a choice….?

Why people choose drugs- Drug addicts often seen usually admit a communication gap with the family and parents, they are emotionally detached from family due to many of the reasons and thus to end the stress, unhappiness, grief, to avoid the pain of reality, to run away from actuality, to feel happy, to hide their feelings/failures,in absence of any consolation or support in life, people especially teenagers choose drugs over life. Actually the choose drugs as a way to live better life, so their need to live the life needs to be understood first that they actually want to live and not to die.

Drug addiction is seen high in youngsters with feeling of being neglected and unappreciated, unloved and people with a history of disturbed family/parents relationship, in joint families where even wrong moves of children are justified by some members resulting in their spoiled nature, in families with all working members where the children hardly get time with parents to share their feelings/ideas, in families with excessive use and showoff of money where the teenagers get wrong message and they start using money in wrong way under the influence of wrong and opportunistic people who are there in society looking for every opportunities to make money.

Tips for families of drug addicts-Parents must spend good quality time with their kids.

Parents must be aware of the friend circle of their children and also whom they are meeting in routine and why repeatedly to someone specific.

Parents must have good interaction with the children and they must know their feelings and future plans and should create a vision for them to look forward for good opportunities in future.

Parents should avoid using alcohol and others drug substances in general and more in presence of children as it create a wrong impression on their mind.

While in teenage children suffers from many emotional and hormonal changes which effect their mind and body and there arises many questions in their mind, which needs to be answered as unanswered question may force them to get involve in many activities which they should not.

Never scold and criticize your children for examination results and never compare your children with other children, it develops inferiority complex.

Role of Society- Society must understand that Drug addicts are also from within us, those with some special need of love, Appreciation, recognition, admiration who when feels forsaken by those whom they are dependent and from whom they had expectations, when they neglect and abandon them, choose to live with some substance which makes them feel high and with which they can forget the pain of reality. If the society at large wants to get rid of this menace, society has to change it vision for addicts. Drug addicts needs to consider as people with special needs of unconditional love and acceptance, who needs appreciation and affection, support.

(Concluded)