Drones hit two Saudi Aramco oil facilities: state media

Riyadh: Drones struck two Saudi Aramco oil facilities early Saturday, state media said, citing the interior ministry.
“The industrial security teams of Aramco started dealing with fires at two of its facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais as a result of… drones,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
“The two fires have been controlled.” (Agency)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Actor Aamir Khan, Div Com Ladakh discuss Water Conservation measures
Workshop on ‘Importance of Nutrition for Better Health’ held
After ‘Chhichhore’, Sajid Nadiadwala signs Nitesh Tiwari for another film
‘Rambo’ story contemporary, relevant: Siddharth Anand
Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan in biopic, film to release on Diwali 2020
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper