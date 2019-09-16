Drives under Swachhta Hi Sewa Campaign held

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: As a part of Swachhta Hi Sewa Campaign, Department of EVS in collaboration with NSS Unit of GDC R. S Pura undertook cleanup campaign of college campus under the guidance of principal, Dr. Sunita Sudan and supervision of Prof. BinduKumari, NSS Programme Officer, Prof Renu Sharma and Prof Vijay Kumari, Department of EVS.

About 20 students participated in the cleanup drive by picking plastic items like wrappers, plastic bottles thereby cleaning the whole college premises. Afterwards, Faculty from Department of Environmental Sciences narrate the benefits of cleanliness and educated the volunteers about the solid waste management, seggregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes, use of green and blue bins etc.

BISHNAH: As part of the Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign for plastic waste free India, NSS unit of GDC Bishnah in collaboration with Eco Club of the College conducted a Swachhata drive in the College campus. Nearly 50 NSS volunteers & 30 students of Eco Club participated in the trial. To begin with the toilet complex of the College was cleaned and then plastic waste was collected in the dustbin from the College campus. Principal of the College, Dr. Kulwinder Kour educated the students regarding the harmful effects of plastic waste and urged them to manage plastic waste properly. NSS programme officer, Prof. Amit Kumar Sharma and Convener of the Eco Club Prof. Mohd. Qayoom and Lecturer Akanksha Kangotra supervised the students in the Swachhata drive. Dr. Alka Sharma, Dr. Seema Jamwal, Dr. Seema Sudan, Prof. Anuradha, Prof. Deepika Mehra were present during the drive.