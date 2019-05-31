Driver killed,10 injured in twin mishaps in Doda

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Driver was killed, while other 10 persons got injured in two separate accidents in District Doda on Thursday.

According to reports, a driver got killed and another two persons injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into gorge at Dudwal area near Gwari area of Gandoh Sub Division in District Doda on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, An Alto K-10 (without registration) was on its way from Gwari to Kaljugasar, when reached at Dudwal, driver lost control on it and the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into gorge.

Police and locals rushed to the spot and shifted all three passengers to nearby Hospital. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Majeed Batt, son of Rashid Batt, resident of Bhatyas, while the injured have been identified as Forester Reyaz Ahmed Mir, resident of Budhli and Forester Din Mohd Khan, resident of Sanwara Bhallesa.

In another accident of Echo Vehicle (JK06-6043) near village Bharat, 15 KM from Doda town, 4 children among eight got injured.

After listening about the incident, locals and police team rushed to the spot and shifted all to District Hospital Doda.

The injured have been identified as Ameena (8), daughter of Manzoor Ahmed Parrey, her brother Anzar (12) residents of Beoli Doda, Bashir Ahmed Wani (45), son of Ghulam Mohd Wani, resident of Shodhan, Mantazar (3) son of Alyas Hussain resident of Pundhar Doda, Shafiya Bano (18) daughter of Ghulam Hasan Rather resident of Pundhar, Arsal (10), son of Manzoor Ahmed Parrey resident of Bhelli, Burhan (18) son of Mohd Amin Bhat resident of Bhudbhaghi and Riyaz Ahmed(21) son of Liaqat Ali resident of Bhagwah.