Driver dies under mysterious circumstances

BARI BRAHAMNA: A truck driver was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bari Brahmana area on Friday.

As per the details, driver namely Harinder Singh, son of Partap Singh, resident of Ward No 2 Simbal Camp was found unconscious in his truck which he had parked near HP Gas Plant. His colleagues shifted him to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.