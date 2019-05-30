Driver detained with 1.2 kg Charas

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Rajouri Police has recovered a cache of narcotics 59 rolls of Charas weighing one kilogram and two hundred grams (1200 grams) from a tempo traveller and arrested drive for smuggling the banned substance.

Reports said that a team of police headed by SHO Nowshera and SDPO Nowshera laid a surprise vehicle checking naka on Jammu Rajouri highway in noon hours and started random frisking of vehicles.

During checking, a tempo traveller was seen approaching the naka but driver parked the vehicle at some distance and tried to dodge the cops on duty by moving here and there.

Taking note of suspicious behaviour of the driver of tempo traveller, who was driving vehicle without passengers? cops rushed towards the vehicle and intercepted the driver while vehicle was put to thorough physical frisking.

During frisking, a major cache of narcotics was recovered from back seat of vehicle which was seized on the spot.

Vehicle with registration number JK14A-7375 was seized while driver identified as Rajesh Bali son of Ramesh Bali resident of Sunderbani was arrested on the spot.

59 rolls of Charas weighing one kilogram and two hundred grams (1200 grams) was recovered from the spot.

A case FIR No. 91/2019 under sections 8/15 NDPS act has been registered in police station Nowshera and further investigation into the case is going on. The Tempo has come through Mughal Road the preliminary investigation revealed.