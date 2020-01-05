Drive conducted against wrong parking

STATE TIMES NEWS AKHNOOR: A special drive against the wrong parking was conducted in Akhnoor market by SDPO Akhnoor Ajay Sharma, DySP Traffic Dheraj Katoch, SHO Akhnoor Insp Pardeep Sharma, DTI Akhnoor Insp Upinder Singh. A number of two wheelers and 4 wheelers were seized and 36 compound challans were done on the spot. Worth Rs 47,800 by fine was realized and 25 Court Challans were done.
