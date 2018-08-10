DRI seizes Pak-smuggled heroin in Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested three smugglers in Srinagar with 627 grams of high quality heroin which was being smuggled from Pakistan, officials said today.

The drug was to be transported to Punjab from Kashmir, they said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the DRI officials intercepted a vehicle at Batwara area in Srinagar on Wednesday and arrested three Punjab-based smugglers, a statement issued by the agency said.

“Rummaging of the intercepted car resulted in recovery of 627 grams of high quality heroin. The contraband was concealed in a specially designed cavity.

“The narcotic material and the car have been seized by the DRI and three Punjab-based smugglers have been arrested,” the statement issued by the agency said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the seized heroin was sourced from across the border, it said. (PTI)