DRI seizes heroin worth Rs 9 cr in Kashmir

Jammu: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two men and seized heroin worth Rs 9 crore being smuggled into Kashmir from across the border, according to an official statement issued Saturday.
On the basis of inputs, DRI sleuths intercepted a car at Ban Toll Plaza near Nagrota here on Thursday, the statement said.
Rummaging of the intercepted car resulted in the recovery of around 1.8 kg high-quality heroin valued in the international market at Rs 9 crore, it said.
The contraband was concealed in a specially designed cavity in the dashboard near the steering wheel of the car, the DRI said.
The narcotic material and the car have been seized and two Kashmir-based smugglers arrested, it added. (PTI)
