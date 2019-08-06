Dream come true decision

Dear Editor,

Patience doesn’t mean making a pact with the devil of denial, ignoring our emotions and aspirations. It means being wholeheartedly engaged in the process that’s unfolding, rather than ripping open a budding flower. There are stages in our life when we aspire something special in our dreams and suddenly the dream comes true and the reality unfolds. The situation makes us so cheerful that we are in a fix how to celebrate. I have not witnessed 15th August, 1947 but now i feel the joy and emotions that might have taken over that day to the Indians who had suffered for years and suddenly the fresh breeze flows and unfolds wings of freedom.

Today it is 5th of August and we are gearing for the celebration of Independence day but what a gift in anticipation of the coming I Day. Three decades of agony, heart burn and frustration ultimately ended with bold decision which we hardly thought could be a reality with the scrapping of 370 and 35 A. People of the State were gifted with such articles but they couldn’t hold it as everyday you cant continue shaming a Nation who has done everything to appease your greed. The religious fantasies of the Anti National Kashmiris took a heavy toll on a small KP community and nothing happened in the Great democracy of India as if it was a small event of displacement and you never stopped by shamming India at every point by raising anti National slogans full of fanatic emotions still nothing happened. Throwing stones was a rugby game for your brain washed youth but still you were handled with kid gloves,yelling at armed forces and abusing them physically and emotionally who saved you when whole Kashmir was drowning was a game of fun as if Kashmir was medieval Arab where people stoned accused and others would laugh and smile for the sake of fun. I also as a Kashmiri had a privilege of 370 or 35 A but not at the cost of my Nations integrity.You cheered when Indian Cricket team lost and showed love for Windies or Kiwis and mourned when India won.Your love for Indian currency never faded but you hatred for Indians always multiplied. Enough was enough, you spoiled your liberties for the sake of religious fanatic approach. Your actions has Scratched heart of every true Indian .Thirty years back in 1990 many hearts were wounded when you make them homeless. What you have sown now you have to reap. Curfew, restrictions and abolition of freebies is what is the medicine to heal the sickness of Anti nationalism. Those state subjects of Jammu & Kashmir will always cherish under the Great Republic of India, rest feel the heat as India is changing.

Sanjay Raina,

Chandigarh.