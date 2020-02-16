DRCS organises blood donation camp

STATE TIMES NEWS UDHAMPUR: A one day Blood Donation Camp was today organized by District Red Cross Society (DRCS) and Health Department here in the District Hospital. Secretary District Red Cross Society Dr. V.P Sharma was the chief guest on the occasion. As many as 15 volunteers from all sections of the society participated and donated the blood to save precious lives. Medical Superintendent District Hospital, Dr. Vijay Basnotra, besides other officers/officials of health department and volunteers were present on the occasion.
