DRC to review suspension cases of non-gazetted PWD employees

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday constituted Departmental Review Committee (DRC) for review of suspension cases of Non-Gazetted Employees of PW(R&B) Department.

“In supersession of all previous orders, sanction is hereby accorded to the Constitution of Departmental Review Committee comprising officers of R&B Department to review the suspension cases of all Non -Gazetted employees pertaining to the PW(R&B) Department,” reads the government order.

As per order, the committee will be headed by Administrative Secretary as its Chairman and Under Secretary, PW(R&B) Department (NG) as Member Secretary. Additional Secretary, PW(R&B) Department (NG), Director Finance PW (R&B) Department, Deputy Secretary (HRM) PW(R&B) Department and Senior Law Officer, PW(R&B) Department will be its Members.

“The committee shall review the suspension cases of Non-Gazetted employees of PW(R&B) Department,” the order stated.