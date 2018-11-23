Drawing, painting competition on health, hygiene conducted

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: To encourage the students to be considerate of understanding the importance of Health and Hygiene, Indian Army organised a Drawing and Painting Competition at Piryali Government Higher Secondary School, Tarkundi in Rajouri District.

At the outset the event focused on communicating about importance of health and hygiene like, drinking clean water and maintaining good personnel hygiene in order to be healthy. They were also explained about good eating habits to include balanced food, daily exercise, fresh air, clean water, maintain good posture, getting adequate sleep and rest, maintain cleanliness, regular medical check-ups etc. The Drawing and Painting competition has provided a platform to the young students wherein they had showcased their skills with colours and canvas in expressing their imaginations.

The winners and runners up were suitably rewarded. The participants admitted that they have drawn inspiration from this competition and promised to enhance their creative excellence in future.