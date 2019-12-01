Drawing competition held on World aids Day

State Times News

JAMMU: J&K Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses organised a drawing competition in Shiksha Niketan Sr. Sec. School Jeevan Nagar on Saturday based on the theme ‘World Aids Day’. The main aim of the competition was to aware the student about aids. ‘World Aids Day’ designated on 1st December every year. Since 1988, is an International Day dedicated to raising awareness of the ‘AIDS’ Pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection and mourning those who have died of the disease.

Inall 60 students of class 9th participated in the competition. All the students drew different colourful pictures. This competition was held under the supervision of Pooja Kumari President of J&K Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses. The judging criteria based on Neatness, colour combination and presentation according to their theme.

The first position bagged by Sambhav Jain of class 9th B; second by Gagandeep Kour of class 9th F and third by Palak Meenia of class 9th I.

Principal of the School Rameshwar Mengi appreciated the students for their participation and pay special thanked to the J&K society for promotion of youth and masses to organised such kind of activity in the school.