Drank cup of poison by forming alliance with BJP: Mehbooba

State Times News

Srinagar: PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said she “drank the cup of poison” to continue in a coalition government with the BJP out of compulsion, following her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s demise in 2016.

Mehbooba claimed that she allied with the BJP as her party legislators and senior leaders told her that it would be”disrespect” to Sayeed if she went against his decision to form the government with the saffron party.

“Allah is witness that my politics would start and end with my father. That is the reason when he left this world I was not ready to form the government. It took me three months…I had never thought that I will become the Chief Minister. I had only thought of fulfilling my father’s agenda of how to take out the people of J&K from the present situation.

“At that time, the workers, MLAs and other senior leaders told me that it was the decision taken by Mufti sahib, you will have to drink this poison and carry this fire on your head. If you don’t, it will be a disrespect to Mufti Sahib’s decision,” she said, speaking at the 19th foundation day of her party here.

Mehbooba said even when she gave her consent to government formation with the BJP, she had urged the party leaders to choose another person as the chief minister.

“These people are here. I had told them if you want to form the government, choose another leader as I am not worthy of it.

“It was the statements of assurance from leaders at the Centre, reiterating their commitment to the agenda of alliance, which compelled me to form the government,” she added.

The BJP had, on June 19, pulled out of its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it had become impossible to continue in the government in view of the growing radicalism and terrorism in the state.

Mehbooba Mufti also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reciprocate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s offer to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue.

“I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi…A new government will be formed in Pakistan and there will be a new prime minister, who has extended a hand of friendship towards India,” Mufti said at a rally in Srinagar. “He [Khan] spoke of dialogue. He [Modi] should respond to it positively. It is my request that he [Modi] should grab the opportunity and respond positively to the offer of friendship by Imran Khan.”

“To solve the Kashmir issue we always raised our voice, but vested interests always created problems in the name of Article 370 and 35A [of the Constitution],” Mufti said. However, she added that her government was successful in convincing the Bharatiya Janata Party to make a commitment that Article 370 will not be touched.