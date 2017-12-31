Draft Srinagar Master Plan; assessment of green belt areas conducted

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, on Sunday visited the green belt areas of Nishat and Shalimar to get a firsthand assessment of related public objections and suggestions received vis-à-vis the Draft Srinagar Master Plan 2015-35.

Officials of Srinagar Development Authority, Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Revenue Department accompanied the DC on the occasion during which a thorough assessment tour of the area having fragile ecological landscape was conducted. The visit was part of the ongoing process of scrutinisation of objections and suggestions received regarding the draft master plan for Srinagar.

The DC reiterated commitment to sustainable preservation and conservation of the green belt and its exotic natural scope and unique flora and fauna.

Dr. Shah heads a sub-committee formed to deliberate on certain important objections and suggestions received from the public with regard to the Draft Master Plan and submit recommendations in regard to them to the main Committee formed under the Development Act for the assessment of objections and suggestions received in regard to it.