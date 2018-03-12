Drabu’s statement insult to genius of Kashmiris: Soz

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Prof Saif-ud-Din Soz, former Union Minister on Monday asserted that Ex Finance Minister, Dr Haseeb Drabu’s statement is an insult to the genius of Kashmiris.

“Drabu can at best be pitied for his distorted perception of Kashmir situation as his statement, in utter disregard of his party position, may not achieve any advantage for him from his mentors. Drabu has deliberately made the statement to prove his credentials to quarters that matter to him. Nobody should take him for his ‘naiveté’,” Soz said. “When I read the statement, I remembered late Syed Mir Qasim, who in his last years had desired me to keep spending some time with him as he also then lived in Delhi. Remembering the past struggle of Kashmiris, he (Mir Qasim) had quoted famous couplet of Iqbal to me,” Soz said.

“I don’t grudge animosity from ‘the others’ Whatever I have suffered was at the hands of my own people ! PDP top brass’s reaction to Drabu’s derogatory and disgraceful statement has fallen quite short of assuaging the hurt feelings of Kashmiris! The least Drabu can do is to tender an unconditional apology (publicly) to the people of the state and his own party,” Soz added.