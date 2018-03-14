Drabu’s sacking right decision: Farooq

STATE TIMES NEWS
Srinagar: Opposition National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s decision to sack Haseeb Drabu from the Council of Ministers was right.
It is an internal decision of the party, what can I say. Yes, we condemned the statement he (Drabu) gave that this (Kashmir) was not an (political) issue. The party (PDP) saw that this is an issue. All the parties here condemned the statement.
See, he (Drabu) had also implemented GST here, the party saw what happened with that. So, his party (PDP) took the decision and I feel it is the right decision, Abdullah told reporters here.
Drabu one of the architects of the PDP-BJP alliance in the State, was sacked yesterday following his remark that people were “barking up the wrong tree” as the Kashmir issue was not a political issue.
