Drabu raises political slugfest, PDP seeks explanation; NC trains guns

‘DON’T SEE J&K AS A POLITICAL ISSUE’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu’s statement that Jammu and Kashmir shouldn’t be seen as a conflict state or a political problem, but as a society with social issues, has raised a storm across the political canvas with main opposition National Conference terming it as “shocking and shameful” U-turn by the party. The PDP bigwigs too are training their guns at the Finance Minister.

While taking serious note of the statement made by Drabu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice President Mohammad Sartaj Madni has asked the minister to retract the statement immediately. Madni advised all the senior leaders to be careful in their statements and observations while commenting on the basic political philosophy and core agenda of the party.

Madni said, “The party recognises Jammu and Kashmir as a political issue and ever since its emergence the party has relentlessly been pursuing its resolution through reconciliation and dialogue, both at internal and external levels. Recalling the vision of party Patron Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Madni, said that resolution of Kashmir problem formed core of his struggle and sacrifices.”

PDP Vice President said it is unfortunate that the problem is seen by some forces in the sub-continent as a mere management assignment to contain peoples’ aspirations and the resolution commitment is being aimlessly undermined. Acknowledging the difficulties in taking the resolution issue speedily forward, he said PDP feels highly perturbed at the obvious lack of urgency in resolving this issue and reiterates its commitment to uphold partys’ stated objectives in which the resolution of the political issue has a paramount importance.

In a related development, the Disciplinary Committee of the PDP, headed by senior PDP leader and Minister for Revenue, Abdul Rehman Veeri has asked Finance Minister to explain the statement attributed to him on Kashmir issue.

Drabu Sahab’s statement has the potential of creating a serious dent in the image and credibility of the party, Veeri said, asking “Therefore you are advised to explain as to why statement detrimental to the party interests was made” said Veeri.

In his address at an event themed ‘Kashmir: The way forward’ in Delhi on Friday night, Drabu argued that J&K shouldn’t be seen as a conflict state and a political issue.

“It (J&K) is not a political issue as far as I can see. They have been barking up the wrong tree for the last 50 or 70 years by talking about the politics of it, that the political situation has never improved.

National Conference has described PDP’s declaration that Kashmir was not a political issue but a social issue as a “shocking and shameful” U-turn by the party which, for years, sought support and votes primarily to help in the resolution of the political issue that has claimed thousands of lives and pushed the State into the throes of instability and suffering.

Addressing a press conference at NC Headquarters, NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and her party are “for their total sell-out” and said “this recent outrageous statement is the last nail in the coffin for PDP.”

The NC General Secretary said Mehbooba Mufti needs to answer, if J&K is not a political issue then what is the basis of the suffering and conflict in the State; why have thousands of people lost their lives if Kashmir is not a political issue; did they lose their lives to a social issue; India and Pakistan have fought four wars over Kashmir; in PDP’s opinion what is the cause of these wars and of confrontation between two countries if Kashmir is not a political issue; is this a formal abandonment of the party’s “Self-Rule” document; and why did the party stress on dialogue and resolution in its now abandoned ‘Agenda of Alliance’ if the party believes Kashmir is not a political issue but a social issue; PDP has time and again used the rhetoric of aspiring to become the bridge between New Delhi and Islamabad. If there is no political issue – what gap does PDP want to bridge; why did the Central Government appoint an interlocutor if PDP believes Kashmir is not a political issue?

“If PDP thinks that Kashmir is not a ‘political issue’ but is according to them a ‘social issue’, the very basis of the politics of PDP and that of its founder Late Mufti Sahab comes into question. Till today we were led to believe that PDP’s basis was the resolution of the political issue and its rhetorical advocacy for dialogue was a cornerstone of its narrative. Today, the same party suddenly declares that Kashmir is not a political issue and the problems we are facing are not any different from those being faced by people outside Kashmir. We condemn this statement in the strongest of terms as it reeks of fallacy, delusion and indicates an enormous ideological U-turn for the party”, the NC General Secretary said.

Senior CPI(M) leader and MLA M Y Tarigami on Sunday said the problem of Jammu and Kashmir has been there since accession of the state to the Indian Union and its political nature cannot be overlooked.

He said throughout the chequered history of past decades it has not been just a territorial dispute but a test of the secular, democratic and federal nature of the republic.

“The continued Indo-Pak confrontations resulting in wars between the two countries, cycles of violence and mass protests have sufficiently demonstrated the political nature of this vexed issue,” he said. The CPI(M) leader said this unrest graphically illustrates the deep sense of alienation of the people.

Separatist Yasin Malik in a statement said “Drabu as an ample specimen of a sold-out mentality and classic example of a person trying to act like a lawyer in politics who has no ideology, faith and ethics but is always ready to represent his clients’ wishes and whims.” He alleged that “Drabu like collaborators want to prove their loyalty to their masters in Delhi and Nagpur by issuing statements like these but these people should know that facts don’t change by mincing words and coining new terms.” Malik alleged “in 1996, Haseeb Drabu came to (APHC) Kashmir Awareness Bureau (KAB) office at Delhi with his friend Siddque Wahid in an auto rickshaw. Drabu talked to me for hours and while praising our efforts for liberation of Jammu Kashmir from illegal occupation of India delivered several ideas and concepts for it.”